Sturgeon: Truss Asked Me How to Get in Vogue

Nicola Sturgeon has accused Liz Truss of hypocrisy over her claim that the Scottish First Minister is an “attention seeker”. When asked about Liz’s attack during an appearance on Iain Dale’s Fringe show today, Sturgeon insists she’s only met the Foreign Secretary once – and all Liz wanted was advice on being featured in Vogue. They’re all Pri-Madonnas really…

Sturgeon claimed when she first heard about the war of words she first thought they were a “spoof”. The two leading ladies of politics met just after Sturgeon appeared in the magazine:

“That was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about, she wanted to know how she could get into Vogue – and she calls me an attention-seeker… I said to her they came and asked me. I didn’t really mean to do this, but I said to her it hadn’t actually been my first time in Vogue, it had been my second time. It looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp. I’m sure she’ll be in Vogue before too long.”

Nicola’s one to point the finger of hypocrisy, given she herself called ex-Scottish LibDem leader Willie Rennie a “pathetic attention seeker” during a furious Holyrood rant:

Thay dinnae lik’ it up thaim…