Federation of Small Businesses Slams Rishi for Having “No Plan” for Small Firms

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has inadvertently found itself on the frontline of the blue-on-blue Tory leadership war. After the FSB published opinion polling in the Times last night, showing 76% of the public think small businesses are important to levelling up, Team Rishi waded in to tweet the data with a ‘fact check’ attack on Liz:

The only problem is the FSB is having none of it, with External Affairs Chief Craig Beaumont immediately shooting back with a fact check of his own. Even attacking Rishi personally for having “no ‘plan for small businesses”…

Awkward. Beaumont added that while the FSB doesn’t “endorse any candidate or party“, only one campaign in this race is currently offering “actual pro-small business policies”. You don’t have to be Sherlock to work this one out…

UPDATE: Beaumont tells Guido: “We need a pro-small-business Prime Minister and he’s just not it, right now.” Ouch.
mdi-tag-outline Federation of Small Businesses
mdi-account-multiple-outline Rishi Sunak
