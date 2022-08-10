Darlington Members Plump for Rishi After Husting

Rishi’s reception at last night’s Darlo husting was probably the warmest he’s received since the national tour began. Admittedly putting either candidate on stage with Tom Newton Dunn was always going to elevate the perception of both of them, however Sunak is undeniably popular in his own right among North East Tories. From his support of and from Ben Houchen, to the Freeport in Teeside, the Treasury and Trade Department campuses in Darlington, the Teesworks industrial zone, and Rishi’s knowledge of the local area thanks to his North Yorkshire constituency, it’s no wonder he felt on home turf. He even promised to serve Parmos off the Cabinet table if elected…

This support, Guido hears, carried through to the association’s auction in the bar afterwards. Liz promised to turn up, and didn’t, whereas Rishi was there as soon as the door opened. A correx board signed by the two of them went for £70, though most telling was the booze offering. A bottle of whisky signed by Sunak sold for a whopping £150. A bottle of Merlot signed by Liz went for… £0.