Twitter Bitch Fight of the Week: Sarkar vs Mason

This week’s Twitter Bitch Fight is a left-wing box office blockbuster. In the red corner, it’s reformed Trotskyite Paul Mason. In the even redder corner, it’s literal communist Ash Sarkar. A fight for the ages…

The opening bell rang when Sarkar mocked a Redcar Labour Party campaign video which claimed “Tory cuts” had unleashed rampant crime on the local community. For uber cool online commies, streets rife with antisocial behaviour is the sort of thing only home county, pearl-clutching Tories should get het up about…

Kids on quad bikes, doing wheelies? Call Scotland Yard! — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) August 9, 2022

Fortunately Paul Mason was on-hand to point out that the footage clearly showed illegal behaviour, and was probably worth stopping:

Here you go: from the Northern Echo - and it's a problem in numerous working class communities, as this Walsall Police leaflet shows...oh, and age is a HRA protected characteristic for a reason: try getting out of the way if you're elderly or infirm pic.twitter.com/mK3HGGYYSf — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) August 9, 2022

Sarkar was having none of it. She returned with a (far) left jab about Mason’s alleged leaked emails, which appeared to show him referring Novara and other left-wing outlets to the Foreign Office’s Counter Disinformation Unit for producing pro-Putin talking points. Awkward…

Shopping young people to the cops for riding quadbikes is nearly as risible as shopping leftwing media organisations to the security services. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) August 9, 2022

Mason is still claiming the contents of those leaks, including his brilliantly designed McCarthyite organogram, “may be edited, distorted or fake“. “May be”…

It was a Russian hack and leak operation that produced content that may be edited, distorted or fake. I was the victim of a serous crime. You are the victim of Russian disinformation. Read more about "tainted leak" operations here: https://t.co/mqMTlJ40Fz — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) August 9, 2022

Mason then tried changing the subject back to policing. To no avail…

1) I wrote an article criticising the police policy at the time.



2) Answer the question – did you make a map which had an arrow pointing from Novara Media to the black community, yes or no? — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) August 9, 2022

At the time of going to pixel, Mason still hasn’t confirmed or denied whether he made the mind map. All in all, another entertaining bout. As always, Guido leaves it to co-conspirators to determine the winner…