Sam Lister is New Daily Express Political Editor

Last night Guido revealed The Express has promoted deputy pol-ed Sam Lister up to pol-ed, replacing Macer Hall who announced his departure a week ago in the pursuit of “new opportunities”. Lister, according to previous incumbent Patrick O’Flynn, is the first female to hold the role at the paper after joining the paper almost four years ago. Sam tells Guido:

“‘I’m absolutely thrilled to take on the role of political editor at the Daily Express and head of politics for the brand.

I’ve got big shoes to fill taking over from Macer Hall, who was a fantastic boss and is a true gent.

I’m so lucky to be working with such a talented team at the Daily Express and I’m really excited for the future.

I’m really pleased to have kicked off the first day in the job with an in depth interview with leadership front runner Liz Truss.”