Now that he’s going out to bat for Rishi Sunak on the TV, it looks like Mark Harper has decided it was time for some interior redecoration. Here’s what his backdrop looked like last night on GB News…

And here’s what it looked like this morning on Sky News…

That just so happens to be the class photo of David Cameron’s 2015 Cabinet, back when Harper was Chief Whip.

Maybe Team Rishi need to prove they’ve still got some big beasts backing the campaign…