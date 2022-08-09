Independent MP Neil Coyle Still Campaigning for Labour

Despite his suspension in February over racism allegations – not to mention screaming like a banshee in Strangers’ – ex-Labour MP Neil Coyle is still waltzing around with Labour volunteers, campaigning under the party’s banners, and reportedly even texting members of his CLP to ask if they’ll back his re-selection. An interesting definition of ‘suspended’…

Coyle’s not exactly keeping any of this a secret. This photo, tweeted by Coyle himself on Thursday, clearly shows him out on the trail with Labour volunteers, all of whom are holding Labour-branded literature…

Coyle’s pinned tweet, still stuck at the top of his profile at the time of going to pixel, even shows him posing with “Vote Labour” signs outside his constituency office. It will have been six months exactly this Thursday since Coyle had the whip suspended – any update, Labour?