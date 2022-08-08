Farage and GB News Cleared by Ofcom

For all the Guardianistas‘ doom-mongering, GB News is now entering its 15th month on air with a clean bill of health: The first two Ofcom investigations into the channel have, as of this afternoon, officially ended without further action. The first, triggered by a complaint over Farage’s Talking Pints interview with darts player Bobby George last August, has been dismissed after the show was ruled not to have breached standards rules on “offensive language“. The second looked at a To the Point episode hosted by Patrick Christys and Inaya Folarin Iman, following complaints of “unfair” coverage of alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine. That’s been thrown out as well…