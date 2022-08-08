Campaign Update: Cost of Living Battle Lines Drawn

Good Monday morning. There are 26 days left of the Tory leadership campaign.

“Asked how she intended to help households facing spiralling fuel bills this winter — the energy price cap could rise by more than £2,000 in less than a year — Truss insisted the answer was tax cuts and supply side reforms.

“Of course I will look at what more can be done,” she said. “But the way I would do things is in a Conservative way of lowering the tax burden, not giving out handouts.”