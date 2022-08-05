Marco Longhi Copies Liz Endorsement, Accidentally Promotes Himself

Tory members up in Dudley North were in for a surprise this morning thanks to their MP Marco Longhi. In an email sent to all party members in the constituency earlier today, Longhi offered a long and convincing endorsement of Liz Truss for the leadership, along with a few generous anecdotes about his experience working alongside her. All well and good… except for a few crucial details:

“Dear all

I am writing because many of you will be eligible to vote in the ballot for the next Leader of the Conservatives, and thus the next Prime Minister.

I know both Rishi and Liz well. I was elected at the same time as Rishi and we shared adjacent offices as new MPs. I worked with both Liz and Rishi as a PPS. Since I became a Minister 3 years ago I have also worked extensively with both in Government. Given this, I thought you might find my views on the contest useful as you decide which way to vote…”

That’s certainly an impressive CV. The only problem is, erm, Longhi was elected in 2019, not 2015. He never shared adjacent offices with Rishi, and he’s definitely never been a PPS, let alone a Minister. In other words, someone’s botched the cut n’ paste job…

Guido’s been trying to work out whose homework was copied here, with one suggestion it could be Wendy Morton, though Guido understands she’s never had an adjacent office to Rishi. Co-conspirators can proffer guesses in the comments…