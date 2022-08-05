Controversial Italian Pollster Now Has Liz Powering 20 Points Ahead

When Italian pollster Techne last did this poll it found only a 5 point gap between Rishi and Lis, it now finds Liz Truss’s lead over Rishi Sunak among Conservative supporters is up 15 points in a week – she is now 20-ahead. Guido notes that Techne says “supporters” in their press release, not members.

Among all UK voters, her lead is up 9 points to 11 points ahead after being tied just two weeks ago. Rishi’s popularity is declining with both the public (-4) and Tories (-7) whereas her popularity is increasing as the contest continues. When Techne’s last poll showed a 5 point gap the Rishi campaign highlighted it and falsely claimed it was private polling commissioned by Team Liz, a falsehood repeated by The Times. Let’s see if The Times splashes on Techne’s polling this time…