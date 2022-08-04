Starmer Guilty of Breaking MPs Code of Conduct Eight Times

Despite claiming he was “absolutely confident” he was in the clear, Keir Starmer has been found guilty of breaking the MPs’ code of conduct eight times by repeatedly failing to declare his interests on time, including gifted tickets to football games and from the sale of a plot of land. Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone was originally only investigating him for five offences, not eight…

A Labour spokesperson said:

“Keir Starmer takes his responsibilities to the Register very seriously and has apologised to the Commissioner for this inadvertent error. He has assured the Commissioner his office processes have been reviewed to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

Luckily for Starmer, Stone ruled the breaches were “minor”, so it’s just a slap on the wrist and an apology this time. Surely what’s good for the goose is good for the gander when it comes to slip-ups of standards breaches…