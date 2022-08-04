GB News Combined TV & Radio Reach Beats TalkTV

We haven’t done anything on the news channels battle because the story has been the same, GB News is vying with Sky News for second place to BBC News most nights in prime time. Currently it is beating Sky News most nights. TalkTV remains in fourth place…

Looking for a different angle on the rivalry, Guido found a fascinating piece of data. Combining the RAJAR radio figures released yesterday and the BARB TV figures for the period from April 4 to June 26 gives a combined audience of 1,356,950 versus 1,276,230 in favour of GB News. Given that the old TalkRadio, which was folded into TalkTV, had a good head start in building an audience, that’s good news for GB News. The much-rumoured TalkTV autumn reshuffle for the schedule is said to see a bigger role for Vanessa Feltz. Will a line-up change make a difference? Stay tuned.