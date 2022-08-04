Boris’s ‘Slut-Dropping’ Wedding Party

Rachel Johnson’s new Spectator diary features a few scandalous details about her brother’s Cotswolds wedding bash last weekend, in which she confesses to performing a “slut-drop” with her sister-in-law:

“At Carrie and Boris’s Daylesford wedding do in a magical flower-filled field we all busted out our best moves. I was taught the slut-drop by Liz Hurley years ago in Nick Coleridge’s party barn in Worcestershire. She demonstrated how to collapse to the floor like a broken deckchair on the count of three. My problem at Daylesford was getting up again – not a challenge shared by my sister-in-law. She could win a Commonwealth gold hands-down in this particular high-risk dance move.”

She wasn’t lying about her Liz Hurley lessons…