A 0.5% jump – the biggest rise in 27 years. The real bad news from Threadneedle Street makes the interest rate rise pale in comparison. They predict Consumer Prices Index inflation will peak at 13.3% in October, the highest level since September 1980, and still be at 9% this time next year. They also¬†predict a recession starting this year that will last for 5 quarters – as long as the financial crisis.¬†Start chopping wood…