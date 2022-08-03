Campaign Update: Liz Takes a Policy Break While Leaving Rishi in the Dust
Good Wednesday Morning. There are 31 days left of the Tory leadership campaign.
Today’s new policy:
- No chance. After yesterday’s debacle Team Liz has finally realised too much policy detail creates more problems than it solves, so expect a reduction in embargoed press releases over the next few days
In other news:
- The big news out last night is the YouGov poll putting Liz a whopping 34% lead over Rishi
- This poll also definitively shows movement in her favour, with YouGov’s last poll – from the 20–21 July – putting her lead at a relatively modest 18%
- The number of ‘don’t knows’ are also down, from 15% to 11%, and those saying they will not vote down from 6% to 2%
- A great poll for Liz as ballots start landing through letterboxes, though there’s now news the Tories have had to abandon their “change your mind” vote plans over national security concerns.
Also:
- Politico reports Liz Truss’s campaign tried to seek an endorsement from LGBT+ Conservatives however they turned her down given members are privately unhappy at her stance on trans rights.
- The Daily Mail has come out to back Liz Truss. Who saw that one coming?
Today’s new policy:
- Rishi tells The Sun that he would beef up terror laws to crack down on hatred in prisons, as well as expand the act to include supporting a banned group or encouraging terrorism in a prison cell
- He would also widen the government’s definition of extremism to include a new clause for people who “vilify the United Kingdon”
In other news:
- Rishi had his first victory over Liz of the campaign yesterday, after forcing her to abandon poorly-briefed plans about regional pay boards.
- His team were on cloud nine coming out with quotes like “The lady is for turning” and got Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen to slam Liz.
- Ultimately he won his victory off the back of parroting TUC attack lines, and team Liz has far more u-turn sticks with which to whack him.
Also:
- Some outlets are reporting the EU would prefer to negotiate with Brexiteer Rishi over Remainer Liz, not the endorsement for which he’d have been hoping.
Bookies Odds (Previous in Brackets):
- Liz Truss 1/14 (NC)
- Rishi Sunak 13/2 (6/1)