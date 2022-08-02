Truss Drops Public Sector Pay Policy

New from a Liz Truss spokesperson:

“Over the last few hours there has been a wilful misrepresentation of our campaign.

“Current levels of public sector pay will absolutely be maintained.

“Anything to suggest otherwise is simply wrong.

“Our hard-working frontline staff are the bed rock of society and there will be no proposal taken forward on regional pay boards for civil servants or public sector workers.”

A source separately emphasises the “there will be no proposal taken forward” when asked by Guido to admit in straight terms they’re dropping the policy. The statement came after Truss-backing MPs were agitating for a response. Fabbers accidentally sent this to a MPs’ WhatsApp group chat this morning. Since deleted…

Team Rishi are absolutely loving this, joking “The lady is for turning”…

