Rees-Mogg: Civil Servants Shouldn’t Waste Time on “Witchcraft Courses”

Something wicked this way comes for woke Whitehall, with Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg this morning throwing his full weight behind Liz Truss’s plan to wage war on Civil Service waste; something Guido’s long campaigned for, and which Team Truss claim will save the taxpayer some £11 billion. Finally.

Appearing on LBC with Nick Ferrari just now, Rees-Mogg took aim at the time-wasting nonsense Civil Servants have been up to in recent months, even referencing Guido’s own story from last November – when DWP staff organised a lunch and Q&A session… with a witch:

“[Civil Servants] will learn practical skills that deliver better services, rather than one I came across about ‘check yo privilege’, and some course which told people about witchcraft… it’s such rubbish.”

Nick Ferrari thought it sounded so ridiculous he interrupted to gently mock Rees-Mogg for even mentioning it. For Nick’s benefit, it’s true, although after Guido’s story, it was sadly cancelled. Still, if that’s not good enough, the crystal healing sessions, sack races, watercolour painting groups, and white awareness courses all went ahead. And all during working hours…