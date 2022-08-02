Liz Promises Lionesses a Downing Street Party

Boris is currently under fire for choosing to take a holiday over hosting a No. 10 reception for the victorious English Lionesses. While Downing Street says discussions are continuing around trying to find a time to host the team, it looks rather odd that plenty of other England sporting victories have been celebrated far more than Sunday night’s. The former FA head has called the lack of a No. 10 reception “disappointing for the players. What they have achieved is incredible.” To be fair to Boris, Sadiq Khan is also under fire that there’s been no traditional bus parade…
Tory MP Tracy Crouch has called on both Rishi and Liz to commit to hosting a reception in September if elected leader, a commitment Team Liz has been happy to make. In an apparent dig at the current No. 10’s failure to find time:
“The Lionesses have been an inspiration to our nation. Liz will host a reception in No10 if she is Prime Minister in September and her government would ensure the Lionesses are recognised for their historic victory in a suitable way.”
Promising to host a party in Downing Street will do little to cool allegations that she’s the Boris continuity candidate…