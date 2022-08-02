Khalid Mahmood Loses Court Case Against Ex-Lover

Elaina Cohen has won her unfair dismissal claim against her ex-lover and Labour MP Catfish Khalid Khalid Mahmood. The tribunal ruled this afternoon that Mahmood had mistreated Cohen during her tenure as his staffer, and that she had made “protected disclosures” to both Mahmood and Keir Starmer over her colleague’s exploitation of domestic violence victims under her care as a charity worker. Cohen told Skwawkbox:

“I’m relieved over the moon that the tribunal agreed I was unfairly dismissed by Khalid Mahmood MP and suffered detriment. My lawyers are looking at the judgment in detail, but there is no doubt now that the protected disclosures were genuine and that Keir Starmer, Khalid Mahmood and West Midlands Police turned their back on victims of crime and abuse.”

Full details of the judgement are expected soon, although according to Skwawkbox, Cohen “will be appealing the tribunal’s finding that she was not dismissed directly because of her whistleblowing.” Mahmood, for his part, previously claimed Cohen was just “making life difficult” for him. Stay tuned…