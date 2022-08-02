Campaign Update: Day 27

Happy Tuesday Morning.

Today’s new policy:

  • Here’s a bespoke one designed for co-conspirators: Liz Truss is pledging to wage a war on Whitehall waste to save taxpayers billions. Something Guido’s campaigned on for who knows how long…
  • Number one in her list of priorities is finally scrapping diversity and inclusion jobs, making sure officials actually focus on delivery
  • Billions, she says, will be saved by replacing National Pay Boards with Regional Pay Boards
    • There’s some confusion over this figure, given the total civil service salary budget is around £16.5 billion
    • The press release specifies the £8.8 billion figure is “the potential savings if the system were to be adopted for all public sector workers in the long term.”
  • £557 million will be saved building on the 22,000 civil servants already moved out of the capital by 2030, and scrapping their London allowances
  • Truss will also reign in public sector leave entitlements, scrapping legacy Privilege Days and capping the media holiday allowance to 25 days, saving £2 billion
  • The usual suspects are challenging the figures and raging. Guido thinks Liz should paint it on the side of a bus. All Tories are hearing is billions in savings from a bloated civil service.

Plus

  • Liz tells The Mail she’ll scrap plans to ban buy-one-get-one-free deals in supermarkets, attacking them as nanny state plans

In other news:

  • Liz Truss had another good night at Exeter’s hustings last night, though the audience seemed more pro-Rishi from the off according to hacks in the room, and he probably came out on top
  • The evening’s performance was opened by her latest star endorsement, Penny Mordaunt, who said Truss is “for me is the hope candidate and that is why I am here tonight.”
  • The Telegraph formally endorsed Liz
  • In other surprise endorsement news, Truss receives the backing of West Midlands Metro Mayor Andy Street, setting him apart from fellow Tory Metro Mayor in Teesside Ben Houchen – a Rishi supporter
  • During the husting, Liz promised to “channel the spirit of the Lionesses”
    • At the same time The Mail revealed Spice Girl Emma Bunton told her at the England match to “go for it!” 
  • No doubt north of the border they’ll be talking about Liz’s statement that her approach to dealing with Sturgeon will be “ignore her… she’s an attention seeker.”

Plus

In other news:

  • Probably won last night’s debate
  • The Telegraph claims it “was arguably Rishi Sunak’s most compelling performance of the campaign to date”
    • He even had a Cameron-esque “taking a risk, having a punt, having a go, that’s what pumps me up” moment over corporation tax
  • His team have been heartened by a new poll from Techne, which suggests Liz’s lead is substantially smaller than previous polls, at just 5%

Bookies Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • Liz Truss 1/14 (NC)
  • Rishi Sunak 6/1 (NC)
