Wallace and Truss Top Cabinet League Table, Dorries Drops to Last

The first ConservativeHome Cabinet League Table since the government fell to pieces last month still has Ben Wallace and Liz Truss coming out on top, with Wallace once again the most popular by far at 85.5% favourability. While Liz may have only jumped ahead one place, from third to second, her personal polling has shot up by nearly 13 points. Obviously Rishi isn’t even on this table anymore following his resignation…

Veterans’ Minister Johnny Mercer makes his big league table debut with an impressive third place on 54.4%, with Suella Braverman just behind on 52.6%. Boris, meanwhile, has managed to escape the dumps of negative favourability by shooting all the way from -21.1% to… 3.9%. He’s still fourth from bottom. Nadine Dorries comes in last with a precipitous drop to 1.2%. Back in November, she was in fourth place at 61%…