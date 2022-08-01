Starmer and Piers Sanctioned by Russia

Russia has sanctioned another 39 British figures. Among the list are notable names like Starmer, Piers Morgan, David Cameron and Robert Peston. Read in full here:

  1. David Cameron, former PM
  2. George Robertson, Labour peer & former NATO secretary general
  3. Angus Robertson, SNP MSP
  4. Fiona Hyslop, Scottish MSP
  5. Keir Starmer, Leader of the Opposition
  6. David Lammy, Shadow Foreign Secretary
  7. Lisa Nandy, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up
  8. Wendy Morton, Tory MP & Transport Minister
  9. Ian Blackford, SNP MP
  10. Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade
  11. Kate Forbes, Scottish MSP & Finance Secretary
  12. Lorna Slater, Scottish MSP and environment minister
  13. Ross Greer, Scottish MSP
  14. Alexander Cole-Hamilton, Scottish MSP & leader of Scottish LibDems
  15. Neil Gray, Scottish MSP & Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development
  16. Laurence Lee, Director General of the FCDO
  17. Bate Toms, Managing Partner at law firm BC Toms & Co, handling the legal work for many of Ukraine’s most important transactions
  18. Donald Wilson, Edinburgh councillor
  19. Peter Ricketts, former British Ambassador to France
  20. James Gray, Tory MP
  21. Paul Kahn, Renaissance Strategic Advisors
  22. Clive Roads, consultant
  23. Christopher Samuel
  24. Anthony Whelan, Scientific Adviser at UK Ministry of Defence
  25. Liam Fox, Tory MP
  26. Helen Bower-Easton, Director of Communication at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office
  27. David Aaronovich, journalist
  28. Dan Sabbagh, Guardian’s defence and security editor.
  29. James Crisp, Telegraph’s Europe editor
  30. David Rose, DeSmog
  31. Caroline Wheeler, Sunday Times political editor
  32. John Ryley, head of Sky News
  33. Jonathan Munro, head of BBC Newsgathering
  34. Edward Carr, deputy editor of The Economist
  35. Jerome Starkey, journalist
  36. Robert Peston, ITV News political editor
  37. Piers Morgan, TalkTV
  38. Huw Edwards, BBC

Unfortunately for Piers’s ego, Russia says he works at “TV channel “IT-Vi”. Not even the Kremlin has any intelligence on TalkTV…
