Russia has sanctioned another 39 British figures. Among the list are notable names like Starmer, Piers Morgan, David Cameron and Robert Peston. Read in full here:

David Cameron, former PM George Robertson, Labour peer & former NATO secretary general Angus Robertson, SNP MSP Fiona Hyslop, Scottish MSP Keir Starmer, Leader of the Opposition David Lammy, Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy, Shadow Secretary of State for Levelling Up Wendy Morton, Tory MP & Transport Minister Ian Blackford, SNP MP Nick Thomas-Symonds, Shadow Secretary of State for International Trade Kate Forbes, Scottish MSP & Finance Secretary Lorna Slater, Scottish MSP and environment minister Ross Greer, Scottish MSP Alexander Cole-Hamilton, Scottish MSP & leader of Scottish LibDems Neil Gray, Scottish MSP & Minister for Culture, Europe and International Development Laurence Lee, Director General of the FCDO Bate Toms, Managing Partner at law firm BC Toms & Co, handling the legal work for many of Ukraine’s most important transactions Donald Wilson, Edinburgh councillor Peter Ricketts, former British Ambassador to France James Gray, Tory MP Paul Kahn, Renaissance Strategic Advisors Clive Roads, consultant Christopher Samuel Anthony Whelan, Scientific Adviser at UK Ministry of Defence Liam Fox, Tory MP Helen Bower-Easton, Director of Communication at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office David Aaronovich, journalist Dan Sabbagh, Guardian’s defence and security editor. James Crisp, Telegraph’s Europe editor David Rose, DeSmog Caroline Wheeler, Sunday Times political editor John Ryley, head of Sky News Jonathan Munro, head of BBC Newsgathering Edward Carr, deputy editor of The Economist Jerome Starkey, journalist Robert Peston, ITV News political editor Piers Morgan, TalkTV Huw Edwards, BBC

Unfortunately for Piers’s ego, Russia says he works at “TV channel “IT-Vi”. Not even the Kremlin has any intelligence on TalkTV…