Sky News Debate No Longer a Head-to-Head

Disappointingly, Guido hears this week’s Sky News debate between Liz and Rishi is no longer going to be a head-to-head. Despite Sky News’s press release saying Thursday’s battle would be just that – “a head-to-head debate” – it now sounds like one or both candidates have agreed to scale it back so they won’t go up against each other in another corn-popping blue-on-battle. Boo!

Instead there will be audience questions to the candidates followed by separate 15-minute interviews with Kay Burley, reminiscent of Sky News and Channel 4 2015 leadership ‘showdown’ between David Cameron and Ed Miliband. Team Rishi blame Liz for not wanting to do the head-to-head format, once again accusing her of running scared after her Brillo no-show. Team Liz are schtum…

UPDATE: Sky have just confirmed the above: “The Battle for Number 10’ will see the candidates take part in back-to-back questioning from the live studio audience followed by an in-depth interview with Kay Burley.” You’re either in front of Guido or you are behind…