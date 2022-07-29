Tories Desperately Want Badenoch in Cabinet

Tory members overwhelmingly want Kemi Badenoch in the next Cabinet, even more so than Ben Wallace. Asked “Looking past the leadership campaign, do you think the new Prime minister should or should not give each of the following jobs in their Cabinet?”, Kemi tops the poll with a whopping 84% to Wallace’s 81%. Boris wins just 40% support, with 50% of members saying he shouldn’t be in the Cabinet. Whether that’s over political differences, ideological differences or a sense that he’ll be too important to serve as a lowly Secretary of State we don’t know…

Bottom of the pack is Jeremy Hunt on just 31% wanting him at the table, followed by Nadine Dorries on 42% – a lower score than Michael Gove’s 49%. Sajid Javid and Nadhim Zahawi will also be disappointed receiving just 53% and 55% support respectively. Former leadership contenders Tom Tugendhat and Suella Braverman will be pleased too, with both on 66% support…