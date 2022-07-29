Team Rishi Demand Investigations into Inconvenient Leaks

Team Rishi aren’t happy about all the negative press they’ve been getting over the couple of weeks. They’ve just put out a new press release attacking the “continued and deliberate leaking” of official documents which have made Rishi’s life difficult on the campaign… by using his own record against him. Now he’s asking Simon Case to get involved:

“The Rishi Campaign condemns the continued and deliberate leaking of government documents. We will continue to report all such leaks to the Cabinet Secretary who we expect to carry out full and proper investigations.”

What leaks might Rishi be upset about? The Treasury documents which completely undermined his pledge to “scrap or reform EU laws in 100 days” is a strong bet. Earlier this month, just after promising to review all of the remaining 2,400 EU laws on the statute book, Bloomberg revealed the Treasury had – under Rishi’s leadership – written to Liz Truss to claim that reforming EU taxes was desirable but probably not deliverable until 2026. Last time Guido checked, that wasn’t quite within 100 days. Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg even responded by claiming it was “a surprising promise as the Treasury under his leadership was insisting that taxation was exempt from the removal of EU law.” What was it Rishi said about “fairytale promises”?

UPDATE: Now a spokesperson for Liz Truss says:

“We condemn the leaking of Government documents and papers. Neither campaign condones leaks of material and will not use documents it receives. Furthermore, both campaigns will report any such leaks to the Cabinet Secretary who may take action directly, or via the Police, against the individuals involved in perpetrating such leaks or receiving and not reporting material. We understand leak investigations will be carried out without fear or favour.”

Word around Whitehall is that Simon Case is livid, demanded both camps issue a statement and has called in police to investigate the China leaks. Shocking…