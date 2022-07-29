Rayner and Tarry Race off for £295 Porsche Driving Experience

A co-conspirator spotted a pair of familiar faces at the Silverstone Porsche Experience Centre yesterday… none other than Angela Rayner and her lover Sam Tarry, who has a bit more time on his hands since his sacking as Shadow Transport Minister on Wednesday. Less than 24 hours after losing the role, Tarry still focused on transport matters, presumably felt the need for speed, racing off to Silverstone to burn some rubber and put the pedal to the metal. How this petrol-head fun squares with the couple’s oft stated calls for a green new deal revolution to save the planet, Gaia only knows…

For a mere £295 Sam could choose 90 minutes on the race track, driving either the 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, 911, Panamera, Cayenne or Macan. A bit more fun than standing on a picket line all day…