Liz Now More Popular With Public and Tories

As the campaign continues Liz’s name recognition is improving with the public, it seems the more the public see of her, the more they like her. Liz Truss has now taken the lead among all voters for the first time in the race to be the next Tory leader and Prime Minister. Rishi now trails by two points on the issue he has pressed hardest, national popularity.

Over the past week, she has gained two points to be the choice of 35% across the UK compared to 33% for Rishi Sunak.

Her advantage among Tory supporters has also grown – she now leads by five points. In response to asking who they would choose as leader of the Conservative Party, among all voters:

Rishi Sunak – 33% (nc)

Liz Truss – 35% (+2)

Don’t Know – 32% (-2)

Among Conservative supporters only:

Rishi Sunak – 43% (-1)

Liz Truss – 48% (+2)

Don’t Know – 9% (-1)

With Liz more popular in the country than him, Rishi’s “I can beat Labour” case is weakened…

*Techne UK questioned 1,649 people across the UK online on Wednesday 27 & Thursday 28 July. The figures are weighted and representative of the population.