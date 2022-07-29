Home Office Civil Servants’ Trans Inclusive Sports Day

Last Friday Guido reported civil servants at the Department for Transport and Levelling Up were enjoying a full day out in Chiswick participating in a sports day, on company time, while being paid by taxpayers. Now it’s the Home Office’s turn…

Today it’s the 69th Home Office Sports Day, with over 800 players turning up to take part in rounders, football, petanque “and many more in other sports.” There’s also great news for the swathes of trans Home Office civil servants: “Non-binary and intersex competitors are welcome to compete in whichever category they would feel most comfortable” In other equal opportunity news, fun-quashing civil service bosses have made clear “any team names that do not comply, particularly in relation to negative stereotyping, will not be accepted and the team will be disqualified.”

Those members of the blob adverse to physical wellbeing shouldn’t worry either. Volunteers will also be on hand “for you to try out watercolour painting from a wellbeing perspective”.

To top all of this off, the intranet invite specifies that because the sports day promotes health and wellbeing, as well as developing team working skills, participation should be regarded as a developmental activity and should not be counted as a day’s leave. Guido additionally hears the Treasury permanent secretary vetoed their sports day, given the optics are so poor…