Campaign Update: Day 23

Had a very impressive debate performance last night, with Iain Dale saying she’d won the debate with a performance he couldn’t believe she could do
Hacks in the room using unscientific clapometers also called it for Liz from an audience perspective
Received the key endorsement immediately after the debate of Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who says she recognises that the “threats we face every day” need to be “funded properly”.
Has vowed to become Ukraine’s greatest friend if she becomes Prime Minister
A poll this morning sees Liz overtake Rishi for the first time as the most popular candidate among the general public, as well as Tory members
Has a corker of a policy announcement for tomorrow, embargoed for 2230 #StayTuned
Has pledged to double the number of overseas offenders who are deported each year.
Rishi says deportation orders would be considered if people had been jailed for at least six months continuously, rather than 12 as is currently the case.
Came out in favour of grammar schools last night.
Has his interview with Brillo on Channel 4 at 1930 this evening
Faced a number of criticisms from Liz’s new backer Ben Wallace, who despite saying he didn’t want to do blue-on-blue attacks slammed Rishi for everything from his decision to resign, his record on defence spending to his economic programme.
Has demanded an investigation into leaks of government documents designed to undermine his leadership campaign, not least the recent Times exclusive that he was close to signing a new deal with China.