Campaign Update: Day 23

  • Had a very impressive debate performance last night, with Iain Dale saying she’d won the debate with a performance he couldn’t believe she could do
  • Hacks in the room using unscientific clapometers also called it for Liz from an audience perspective
  • Received the key endorsement immediately after the debate of Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who says she recognises that the “threats we face every day” need to be “funded properly”.
  • Has vowed to become Ukraine’s greatest friend if she becomes Prime Minister
  • A poll this morning sees Liz overtake Rishi for the first time as the most popular candidate among the general public, as well as Tory members

  • Has a corker of a policy announcement for tomorrow, embargoed for 2230 #StayTuned

  • Has pledged to double the number of overseas offenders who are deported each year.
    • Rishi says deportation orders would be considered if people had been jailed for at least six months continuously, rather than 12 as is currently the case.
  • Came out in favour of grammar schools last night.
  • Has his interview with Brillo on Channel 4 at 1930 this evening
  • Faced a number of criticisms from Liz’s new backer Ben Wallace, who despite saying he didn’t want to do blue-on-blue attacks slammed Rishi for everything from his decision to resign, his record on defence spending to his economic programme.
  • Has demanded an investigation into leaks of government documents designed to undermine his leadership campaign, not least the recent Times exclusive that he was close to signing a new deal with China.

Bookies Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • Liz Truss 1/14 (1/6)
  • Rishi Sunak 13/2 (7/2)
