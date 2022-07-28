LISTEN: Nadine Dorries Denies Plot to Give Up Seat for Boris

Fresh off an abandoned interview with Sky News, Nadine Dorries was immediately back on the airwaves to pour cold water on the latest gossip in The Mirror. The story, Pippa Crerar’s last before she jumps to The Guardian, claims the PM’s allies are hoping to find him a safer Tory seat for the next election, given his supposedly vulnerable 7,000 majority in Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Dorries’ mid-Bedfordshire seat has, apparently, been floated as a potential replacement…

Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, however, she claims Pippa’s got the wrong end of the stick:

“I can tell you that is 100 per cent, nuclear-grade, totally invented tosh. I’ve spoken to the prime minister a few times this week and never once has that subject, never once has that been raised between us. That is [a] completely fabricated story.”

Dorries also turned fire on the Telegraph’s claims earlier this week, insisting Boris doesn’t support Tory activists’ campaign to get him on the leadership ballot: “He said to me – if you hear anything about this please tell them to stop. It’s not right.” She still found time to slip in another dig at Rishi though – calling him the leader of a Boris “coup”…