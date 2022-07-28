Campaign Update: Day 22

Won plaudits from unexpected quarters for committing £26 billion to Northern Powerhouse rail, including Andy Burnham
Subsequently won the backing of Northern Research Group Chair Jake Berry
“I am announcing that I am backing Liz Truss as she’s the person with energy to bring action and delivery to make sure we level up our United Kingdom. I’ve met a lot with Liz and we’ve spent time talking about how we transform people’s lives not just in this great city of Leeds but across the north of England “That’s why I’m proud to be backing Liz Truss to be the next Prime Minister.”
Guido notes she’s started picking up supportive op-eds in Rishi-backing papers like The Times & FT
Has committed to selling Channel 4
Announced a new policy to ban councils amending their green belt, and banning any more houses being built on green field sites
Cites statistic Greenbelt has shrunk by 1% since 2006
Policy has not gone down well among right-wing wonks or young Tories
Commended the closure of the gender transition centre Tavistock Centre, saying “I am instinctively cautious about children undertaking life changing treatment. When clinicians are raising concerns and young people are coming forward saying they felt harried into treatment, we must listen.”
Received a dig from Boris over energy u-turn, saying whoever is the next PM will get rid of VAT on fuel, “turns out to be easier than we thought.”