WATCH: Mick Lynch Wants to Scrap with Shapps

Speaking to The Telegraph on a day of yet more train strikes, Mick Lynch has outlined his willingness to take on the Transport Secretary in a “trial by combat“. The union baron added “it would be interesting if me and Grant Shapps went head-to-head“. It was just weeks ago that Lynch became a darling of the Twitter left for dealing with Kay Burley’s accusatory questioning on the potential for union violence. Now he’s endorsing it. A source close to Shapps jokes, “Which is more archaic – Mick’s dispute resolution solution or the working practices he’s trying to defend?”