TalkTV’s ‘Off Air’ Message Attracted Double Morgan’s Regular Audience

According to BARB data, the screen message telling viewers last night that TalkTV was off air was watched by one of the channel’s highest ever audiences. An average of 141,000 people tuned in, which is double Piers Morgan’s usual figure for his slot. The debate peaked with 183,000 viewers tuning in shortly after starting. Even so, BBC News, Sky News and GB News all recorded a greater audience than TalkTV did across the whole of primetime, according to the overnight data. Disappointing for the station which is reportedly on the verge of rejigging its primetime schedule…

You didn’t dent my studio floor, right? https://t.co/VUjwHGxvpU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 27, 2022

Although the debate last night was broadcast from Piers’s Ealing studio, the media advisers of both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss were adamant they did not want Piers Morgan to host the show. The honour went to Harry Cole and Kate McCann, however Harry dropped out on the morning with Covid. Given Tom Newton Dunn was on holiday the pressure was now entirely on Kate McCann. There was no back-up plan for her…

Richard Wallace, a former tabloid editor who worked on The X Factor, is reportedly revamping TalkTV’s line-up. It is also rumoured that Jeremy Kyle could be shifted to the 7pm slot with Tom Newton-Dunn’s News Desk show moved to after Piers Morgan Unwatched. Rather than the current video-of-a-radio-presenter format this would be a real TV show. Jeremy Kyle’s former daytime ITV show used to garner a million viewers before it was cancelled. If Kyle could win back a fraction of that audience it would dramatically boost the numbers handed on to Piers from the few thousand he inherits currently…