Sam Tarry Sacked from Labour Front Bench

Sam Tarry has been sacked as Shadow Transport Secretary Minister. Apparently this has nothing to do with showing up at a picket line this morning. Instead, it’s because he made up party policy on the spot…

A Labour spokesperson said: “This isn’t about appearing on a picket line. Members of the frontbench sign up to collective responsibility. That includes media appearances being approved and speaking to agreed frontbench positions… as a government in waiting, any breach of collective responsibility is taken extremely seriously… for these reasons Sam Tarry has been removed from the frontbench.”

Does this mean Louise Haigh can have her old job back?