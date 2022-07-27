Sam Tarry Promotes Himself to Shadow Secretary of State for Transport

Sam Tarry’s obviously had his Weetabix this morning. First he defies Starmer’s orders to stay away from the picket line, now he’s handing himself promotions. Appearing just now on Sky News to explain why he’s gone rogue, Tarry claimed:

“I’m not defying anybody. I’m the Shadow Secretary of State for Transport, I’m here supporting 40,000 low-paid transport workers who’ve decided to go on strike…”

Somebody needs to tell Louise Haigh the bad news, then. Looks like Tarry, who until an hour ago, everyone presumed was merely a Shadow Transport Minister, has decided to take her job. Congratulations Sam. The revolution will be televised…