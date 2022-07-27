Byline Times Distances Itself From Correspondent’s Xenophobic Rishi Tweet

Byline Times, the Waitrose shopper’s Skwawkbox, has had to distance itself from a xenophobic tweet sent by their Global Correspondent. The tweet’s text was bad enough, claiming “Muslims in Britain and India fear potential UK PM Rishi Sunak”. The accompanying image was even more eyebrow-raising…
British Future director Sunder Katwala slammed the post, tweeting “The idea that his father in law’s comments about Modi link Sunak to the BJP and Adolf Hitler is ludicrous. This seems to me an attack (motivated by partisanship) which crosses over into prejudice.”
Almost two days after CJ Werleman posted it, Byline Times were finally forced to distance themselves from the tweet:
CJ deleted the Tweet when we contacted him. Of course, we dissociate ourselves from this kind of stereotyping.— Byline Times (@BylineTimes) July 27, 2022
No word on disciplinary action…