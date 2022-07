The memory of last night’s debate will no doubt be two-fold: Liz did a lot better than expected and is proving an under-priced performer; and Rishi’s incessant interruptions. There’s no gendered breakdown of last night’s Opinium poll yet, which had Liz well ahead among Tory voters, though Guido suspects there’ll be a gap between Rishi’s male and female support. As Truss backer Thérèse Coffey said this morning, “People don’t like the interrupting… it started to look a bit like mansplaining.”