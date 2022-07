The latest YouGov poll after last night’s debate won’t be easy reading for Team Rishi:

Who performed best?

Truss – 50%

Sunak – 39% Trustworthy

Truss – 51%

Sunak – 37% Likeable

Truss – 54%

Sunak – 35% In touch with ordinary people

Truss – 63%

Sunak – 19% Prime Ministerial

Truss – 42%

Sunak – 43%

Rishi needs a slam dunk to stay in the game – a one percent lead on “who is more prime ministerial” isn’t that. Team Liz are storming ahead…