The IMF has released its latest “gloomy and more uncertain” World Economic Outlook Update, and once again it’s slashed its growth figures for the advanced economies next year. Britain comes bottom of the table for the G7 – again – and now it’s forecast to hit 0.5% growth in 2023. The IMF has been wrong before: it underestimated last year’s growth by 2 points. This could be wide of the mark. Balancing the books is looking immediately less important than making a dash for growth…