Campaign Update: Day 20

Breaking news this evening, as the Tory leadership debate was halted half way through after a medical emergency in the studio. Guido understands host Kate McCann fainted. Liz ran to help her and the transmission went dead. Guido sends his best wishes to Kate for a swift recovery…

Started the day pledging sweeping changes to UK trade union laws New laws will guarantee minimum services during strikes and raise the threshold on the number of workers needing to take part in ballots on industrial action

Celebrated her birthday on the campaign trail in Hampshire with prominent MP backer Ranil Jayawardena

Delighted by yesterday’s debate polling that put her ahead among Tory voters, and Rishi ahead among Labour voters

A tough day for Rishi after last night’s debate

Accused of “mansplaining” after interrupting Liz Truss countless times – see Guido’s compilation here.

Slammed over his own economic “fairytales”, with Truss backers accusing him of misleading viewers about Patrick Minford’s views on interest rates in the event of Liz’s £30bn tax cuts

Accused of being a new Gordon Brown by Liz

Another YouGov poll said he lost yesterday’s debate to Liz

From the Sun/TalkTV debate that we saw, Rishi was taking a much less aggressive approach than yesterday

