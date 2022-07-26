Campaign Update: Day 20

Breaking news this evening, as the Tory leadership debate was halted half way through after a medical emergency in the studio. Guido understands host Kate McCann fainted. Liz ran to help her and the transmission went dead. Guido sends his best wishes to Kate for a swift recovery…

  • Started the day pledging sweeping changes to UK trade union laws
    • New laws will guarantee minimum services during strikes and raise the threshold on the number of workers needing to take part in ballots on industrial action
  • Celebrated her birthday on the campaign trail in Hampshire with prominent MP backer Ranil Jayawardena
  • Delighted by yesterday’s debate polling that put her ahead among Tory voters, and Rishi ahead among Labour voters

  • A tough day for Rishi after last night’s debate
  • Accused of “mansplaining” after interrupting Liz Truss countless times – see Guido’s compilation here.
  • Slammed over his own economic “fairytales”, with Truss backers accusing him of misleading viewers about Patrick Minford’s views on interest rates in the event of Liz’s £30bn tax cuts
  • Accused of being a new Gordon Brown by Liz
  • Another YouGov poll said he lost yesterday’s debate to Liz
  • From the Sun/TalkTV debate that we saw, Rishi was taking a much less aggressive approach than yesterday

Bookies Odds (Previous in Brackets):

  • Liz Truss 1/4 (4/9)
  • Rishi Sunak 5/2 (13/8)
