Guido understands from multiple sources that Kate McCann fainted. A TalkTV spokesperson says “There’s been a medical issue, it’s not a security issue and the candidates are okay – if we can get back on air we will.”

UPDATE: A TalkTV spokesperson has confirmed that Kate is okay, although the debate has been cancelled: “Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn’t continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners.”