£3 Million of Taxes to Woke Art Trust Seeking to Disempower Straight White Men

Douglas Murray sent Twitter into meltdown yesterday when he spotted this poster on a stroll through Southwark:

Perfectly normal instruction, spotted in Southwark London. Anybody else spot a backlash coming…? pic.twitter.com/LY6uMMkgHk — Douglas Murray (@DouglasKMurray) July 25, 2022

“HEY STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, PASS THE POWER” in big, bold text. Apparently this isn’t the only one, either – there are several across London. Now, the TaxPayers’ Alliance have done some digging to find how much all this actually cost…

It turns out Artichoke Trust, the organisation behind the posters, has received £3,107,038 in taxpayer funding since 2018. This includes £1,872,536 as one of Arts Council England’s National Portfolio Organisations, with £468,134 in each of the last four financial years, and a further £1,234,682 through Cultural Recovery Grants during the pandemic. Money well-spent, obviously…

Elliot Keck, investigations campaign manager at the TaxPayers’ Alliance said:

“Arts Council England have long been a piggy bank for the weird, the wasteful and the worthless. The next prime minister should scrap it.”

One for the debate tonight, maybe…