WATCH: Lefty Pensioners Crash Starmer’s Liverpool Lunch

Once again Sir Keir’s been given the hairdryer treatment by a furious member of the public. This time it’s in Merseyside, with Starmer tucking into what Skwawkbox describes as “a posh lunch” – he’s in an Italian restaurant where pizzas go for £12 – as a bunch of OAP socialists march in to tell him he’s “not welcome in Liverpool“, and attack him for writing a Sun column. Skwawkbox also claims Starmer’s security has been accused of “groping a 71yo woman’s breast” as they pushed the gang away. Another happy Monday.

Hat-tip: Skwawkbox.
