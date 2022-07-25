Truss’s Best Tweets

While Rishi’s social media output is beyond slick, sadly for us hacks trawling through candidates’ online presence, nothing really exists before 2015. Liz, on the other hand, has been on Twitter since before the 2010 election, a time when Twitter was much less abusive and MPs shot off typo-laden tweets without any staff oversight. A few crackers have already been doing the rounds, Guido’s gone through her back catalogue…

With her team briefing this morning that tonight’s BBC debate will be “quite possibly the biggest lobby bubble obsession I have ever come across” it appears Liz has changed her position since 2009

I think televised debates will help open up politics. Let's have them for local elections too. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) December 21, 2009

Indeed she used to be much keener getting into the BBC for interviews, as this two-part thread details

At Beeb reception trying to get in to #westminsterhour for show at 10. No-one answering phone. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) October 16, 2011

Have now been admitted to BBC Millbank HQ. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) October 16, 2011

She loved detailing her travels around the country

Stuck in field outside Diss #norwichnotin90 — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) December 2, 2011

Cheshire is like the alps but flatter. Driving through Nantwich.. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) December 24, 2010

At Wayland prison. Just visiting. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) May 18, 2012

And upping her humble family roots

@boysie_the_lad was a time when my whole family was down t'mill. Nothing wrong with hard graft. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) February 3, 2012

@h00tings my great grandfather brought up in Wetwang. Moved family to bright lights of Driffield. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) April 29, 2012

Not all of her tweets provided a huge deal of context

mm$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$$ — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) June 11, 2012

Just don’t get her started on British agriculture. Those pig market exports make more sense now…

Spent afternoon at pig farm. Pigs seem to love eating my boots... — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) March 8, 2010

Been checking out chickens at Swaffham Poultry Auction. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) March 27, 2010

Called for increased Norfolk pork exports in Richard Bacon's pig farming debate. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) March 23, 2011

Big pig, isn't he big? http://t.co/UwrWW6sY — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) May 25, 2012

@alstewitn this is the very rare Large Black Pig. Only about 300 in the UK. Doesn't sunburn unlike other pigs. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) May 25, 2012

As a lowly backbencher she had much more time to enjoy Britain’s culinary delights. These read best in Alan Partridge’s voice…

Lots of ribs and tories at Arbuckles. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) December 13, 2009

Just been pigging out on pork belly from Sargeant's, where the meat is slaughtered on the premises. Makes a huge difference. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) January 17, 2010

I fear I have gone too far with Chelsea buns and pizza. A dough overload. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) February 9, 2010

@tracey_crouch none of these are a patch on a top pork pie. The king of baked pastry goods. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) March 28, 2012

Being fair to Liz, despite backing Remain she was a sound Eurosceptic from the start, backing James Wharton’s EU referendum bill, rowing with Chris Bryant and slamming Lord Mandelson

Box office stuff from James Wharton today. #letthepeopledecide — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) July 5, 2013

Just been argy-bargying with Chris Bryant in pre-rec for Week in Westminster. He still maintains Britain should join euro at some point... — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) December 15, 2011

Ludicrous argument by Lord Mandelson. Says eurozone with Britain in it would have worked. Probably angling to be parachuted in technocrat. — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) November 14, 2011

As Liz herself tweeted, she was just “a lad from Leeds with a lust for life”…