Truss’s Best Tweets

While Rishi’s social media output is beyond slick, sadly for us hacks trawling through candidates’ online presence, nothing really exists before 2015. Liz, on the other hand, has been on Twitter since before the 2010 election, a time when Twitter was much less abusive and MPs shot off typo-laden tweets without any staff oversight. A few crackers have already been doing the rounds, Guido’s gone through her back catalogue…

With her team briefing this morning that tonight’s BBC debate will be “quite possibly the biggest lobby bubble obsession I have ever come across” it appears Liz has changed her position since 2009

Indeed she used to be much keener getting into the BBC for interviews, as this two-part thread details

She loved detailing her travels around the country

And upping her humble family roots

Not all of her tweets provided a huge deal of context

Just don’t get her started on British agriculture. Those pig market exports make more sense now…

As a lowly backbencher she had much more time to enjoy Britain’s culinary delights. These read best in Alan Partridge’s voice…

Being fair to Liz, despite backing Remain she was a sound Eurosceptic from the start, backing James Wharton’s EU referendum bill, rowing with Chris Bryant and slamming Lord Mandelson

As Liz herself tweeted, she was just “a lad from Leeds with a lust for life”…
mdi-tag-outline Twitter
mdi-account-multiple-outline Liz Truss
mdi-timer July 25 2022 @ 17:21 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments