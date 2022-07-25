Campaign Update: Day 19

All eyes on tonight’s BBC debate at 9pm. While SW1 takes the train up to Stoke, here’s the day that was…

Personally quiet today, no doubt spending hours prepping for tonight’s big debate

However her team at 11 Lord North Street have been launching a relentless briefings barrage against Rishi Accusations he’s too close to China and his record at the Treasury shows this Said she’ll take no lectures from a “Goldman Sachs banker who went to a school for the uber elite” Liz announced a new “investment zones” policy to replace the existing freeports scheme – Sunak’s baby that they say allows “Whitehall to pick the winners and losers”

Team has briefed Rishi “went slow” on the move to ban Russian energy

Prominent backer Nadine Dorries attacked Sunak’s £3,500 suit and Gucci loafers, which had Sunak supporter Angela Richardson MP quote tweet her with “FFS Nadine! Muted.”

Goes into tonight’s debate with Smarkets saying 29% of punters believe she’ll win

Went in hard against China, a necessity after receiving the tacit backing from the Communist’s propaganda wing Global Times Declared the Chinese Communist Party “the largest threat to Britain and the world’s security and prosperity this century” Attacked Liz for “[rolling] out the red carpet” and turning “a blind eye to China’s nefarious activity and ambitions”. Has announced he’ll close all 30 Confucius Institutes Will launch a new NATO-style international alliance Will protect key British assets from being acquired by Chinese firms

Volunteered to do a Brillo 1-on-1 interview this Friday on Channel 4

A poll by Opinium proved a mixed bag, with respondents believing he looks most like a Prime Minister in waiting, is competent, and is a strong leader. On the other hand he scores lowest on ‘Is in touch with ordinary people’, and ‘Has similar views to my own’

Passed 20,000 signed up supporters

