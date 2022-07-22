Wes Streeting Promises Not to Hang Up On You

Today was Wes Streeting’s turn behind the LBC mic, having once again found the time for a side hustle despite previously claiming he has “no idea” how other MPs manage it. Still, at least Wes promised to take his second job more seriously than his broadcasting colleague Matt Hancock.

As soon as he took to the airwaves, Streeting proudly declared he wouldn’t mute any callers who tried to give him an on-air job appraisal:

“I’m not going to put you on mute like that dreadful Matt Hancock did the other day. I noticed that, Matt, shame on you.”

Fortunately for Wes, he successfully led Britain’s conversation for the next three hours without anyone calling him “useless“. Bravo.