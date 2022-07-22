The Sun and Talk TV to Host Leadership Debate on 26th July

The Sun & TalkTV to host a Conservative leadership debate with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

The Sun will host a head-to-head debate with the final two candidates, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, hoping to become party leader and the country’s next Prime Minister next Tuesday 26th July, delivered in partnership with TalkTV.

Hosted by The Sun’s political editor, Harry Cole, The Sun’s Showdown: The Fight for No.10 will be broadcast live from TalkTV’s Ealing Studios in front of a studio audience at 6pm. Sun readers will have their chance to put their questions directly to the next Prime Minister, and the exclusive partnership broadcast will be co-hosted by TalkTV’s Political Editor Kate McCann.

The Sun’s Editor-in-chief, Victoria Newton says: “This is an important chance for Sun readers to quiz the two contenders vying to be their next PM, and ask questions about the issues that matter most to them and their families.’’

Head of TV, News Broadcasting, Richard Wallace says: “TalkTV is proud to be showcasing The Sun’s critical all-live debate to decide the country’s next Prime Minister. This synergy between The Sun and TalkTV will give the UK a great opportunity to see the candidates put through their paces.”

The Sun’s Showdown: The Fight for No.10 will be shown on all Sun platforms (thesun.co.uk, youtube.com/thesun) and TalkTV. Find TalkTV on Sky 526, Virgin Media 627, Freeview 237, Freesat 217 and Sky Glass 508 and live and on demand on the TalkTV app and at Talk.TV

More details will be released soon.