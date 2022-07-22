Civil Servants Have Had a Whole-Day Sports Day, Including Sack Races and “Wanging the Wellie”

How’s your work day been going? Presumably it’s been more productive than the blob’s over at the Departments for Transport and Levelling Up, where staff have spent their Friday enjoying a departmental “sports and wellbeing day” over at the Kings House School Sports Ground in Chiswick. The day began at 8am, and if the schedule Guido’s been sent is still correct, they’ve got another two hours of sporting activities to enjoy. The invite told civil servants to “start putting your teams together and brushing off your sports gear”…

According to the itinerary, our over-worked Whitehall comrades are engaged in “the usual sporting activities like football, softball and netball”, though they’re also enjoying events such as:

Wanging the wellie – isn’t that why Neil Parish had to quit?

The egg and spoon race – plenty of eggs on faces all round…

To top it off, they’re having a sack race. Guido hopes Simon Case makes sure there are dozens of winning participants from that one…