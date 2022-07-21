WATCH: Mordaunt Slams “Part Time Penny” Reports at Despatch Box

Penny Mordaunt obviously isn’t planning on bowing out quietly. Standing at the despatch box just now, less than 24 hours after her elimination from the leadership race, Mordaunt gave an unsubtle nod to the negative press attention she’s received over the past week:

“I’m sort of amazed to find myself here this morning given my reported work ethic…”

All while Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who herself claimed Mordaunt “hasn’t been available” as a Minister in recent months, sat a few seats further down on the front bench. At least Penny had her campaign chief Andrea Leadsom in the room for moral support. A sign of the awkward leadership race fallout the Tories will have to deal with for months to come…